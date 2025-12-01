Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
02.12.2025 00:00:00
Amazon Just Made a Major AI Announcement. Here's What It Means for Investors.
The artificial intelligence (AI) race continues to heat up, and the stakes continue to get higher as the hyperscalers announce ever-increasing investments in their infrastructure.The latest market sentiment centers around how fast these AI giants, like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms, and Alphabet, can recoup their investments, and whether or not that's going to lead to an AI bubble.Amazon made another announcement this week related to its investments in AI. Management had updated investors in the third-quarter earnings call that it would end 2025 with about $125 billion in AI spending, more than any other cloud provider, and that it would accelerate it in 2026. It just announced the first 2026 deal, for $50 billion. Will that help Amazon win the race?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
