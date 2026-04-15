Amazon Aktie

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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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15.04.2026 10:44:00

Amazon Just Revealed a Hidden $50 Billion Business -- Is This the Buy Signal Investors Needed?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a massive business that many investors probably haven't considered. CEO Andy Jassy wrote in his recent letter to shareholders, "Our chips business is on fire, changes the economics for AWS, and will be much larger than most think."I suspect this business is already larger than most think. Jassy revealed that Amazon's custom AI chips business is growing at a triple-digit rate and has a $20 billion annual revenue run rate. More strikingly, he claimed that if the unit were a stand-alone business and sold AI chips to AWS and other external customers, its annual revenue run rate would be around $50 billion. Amazon hasn't previously disclosed details about just how successful its AI chips are. Now that the company has revealed this "hidden" $50 billion business, is it the buy signal investors need?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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