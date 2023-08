Amazon Just Revealed How It Plans to Reignite Its Cloud Growth

There's little question that the advent of cloud computing was a game changer. The ability to store data in the cloud changed the technological landscape by providing secure access to mission-critical software and systems anytime, anywhere. It also catapulted Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) into the next stage of its growth, expanding beyond its e-commerce roots.As a pioneer in the cloud computing space, Amazon has long been the leader in the industry it helped to pioneer, but it's also not the only game in town. Microsoft's Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud have joined Amazon Web Services (AWS), forming the "big three" in cloud infrastructure services. While AWS is still the leader by a fair margin, its two rivals have been growing more quickly in recent years, threatening to unseat the leader.Amazon recently revealed plans to maintain its dominance and reignite its cloud growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel