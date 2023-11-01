|
01.11.2023 15:04:00
Amazon Just Solved AWS's Big Problem -- Here's the Next One to Tackle
As was the case for most companies at the time, the inflation bug bit Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) last year. Higher costs for things like fuel, labor, warehouse space, and even merchandise dramatically raised its freight and fulfillment costs, eating into its profitability. Its cloud computing arm -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- wasn't shielded from this headwind.That challenge now seems to have lifted, however, in light of the company's third-quarter results. But now, there's a new problem to solve: AWS's sales growth didn't quite live up to expectations.Except that might not be the problem most people seem to think it is.
