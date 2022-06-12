|
12.06.2022 13:15:00
Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next
Like many high-growth technology stocks, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has sold off hard in 2022, but it bounced back a bit prior to its recent stock split. Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Free cash flow has gone negative, but management has also begun repurchasing stock. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.The big reason Amazon sold off so much this year is the retail business. After it aggressively built out capacity during COVID-19, demand has slowed as things reopened. Since the capacity build operates with a lag, Amazon has actually overbuilt in the near term.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!