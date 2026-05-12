Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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12.05.2026 12:58:36
Amazon Launches 30-Minute Delivery Service In Dozens Of U.S. Cities
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday announced the expansion of its ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now to dozens of cities across the United States.
The ecommerce giant started piloting the service, which allows consumers to receive orders in 30 minutes or less, in a few U.S. cities in December last year.
The service is now available in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle, and is expanding into additional cities including Austin, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Denver, and Oklahoma City. The company said it plans to extend the service to tens of millions of customers in these and other cities by the end of the year.
Prime members pay a discounted delivery fee of $3.99 per order, while non-Prime customers pay $13.99. Additional small-order fees apply for purchases below $15.
According to the company, Amazon Now operates through a network of smaller locations positioned closer to customers. In most markets, the service is available 24 hours a day.
Amazon said the launch complements its existing fast-delivery offerings, including Prime Air drone delivery, 1-hour and 3-hour delivery services, and Same-Day Delivery. The company added that Prime members in the U.S. received more than 8 billion items via same-day or next-day delivery in 2025, up more than 30% from the previous year.
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