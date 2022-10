Amazon Launches Insurance Comparison Business in the UK

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If burglars do slip past your Amazon Ring security camera, the e-commerce giant may soon have you covered.Amazon launched a new insurance-comparison service in the UK on Wednesday. It's moving into a fairly crowded market, running up against household names like Go Compare and Compare The Market, both of which are seared into Brit's brains thanks to advertising campaigns that make GEICO's motor-mouthing gecko seem sedate. But the new product could help Amazon generate even more cash.Continue reading