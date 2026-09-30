Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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30.09.2026 21:43:47
Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick 4K With Vega OS And Redesigned Remote
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has launched a new Fire TV Stick 4K that replaces Android with its Vega operating system, while adding faster performance, USB-powered operation and a redesigned remote.
Priced at $59.99, the device is available in the U.S. and several other markets, with a limited-time Prime Big Deal Days price of $29.99 in the U.S. Amazon says the new streamer is 20-40 percent faster than similarly priced 4K streaming devices, with apps launching more than 35 percent faster.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K can draw power directly from a compatible TV's USB port, reducing cable clutter. It includes 8GB of storage, a quad-core 1.7GHz processor, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, along with support for 4K resolution and multiple HDR formats. Amazon says more than 2,000 apps have been added to Vega OS this year, including Spotify, Xbox and VLC.
The redesigned Fire TV Remote features an asymmetric shape, tactile buttons, a metal-surfaced home button and a customisable Star button. It also includes controls for compatible TVs, soundbars and receivers. However, the move to Vega OS removes support for sideloading, a feature previously available on Android-based Fire TV devices.
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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06:10
|Bundesgerichtshof prüft Preiserhöhung bei Amazon-Prime (dpa-AFX)
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05:49
|Bundesgerichtshof prüft Preiserhöhung bei Amazon-Prime (dpa-AFX)
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30.09.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
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|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
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|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|221,90
|0,75%
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