Amazon Launches Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery To New York, Los Angeles

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com (AMZN) has added New York and Los Angeles to the cities where it offers same-day pharmacy delivery, with plans to expand the service to more than a dozen U.S. cities by the end of the year.

The tech giant says same-day delivery of prescriptions for common conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure is available in the two metros. Amazon also offers same-day pharmacy delivery in Indianapolis, Miami, Phoenix, Seattle and Austin, Texas.

"By bringing Amazon Pharmacy's deliveries into our existing world-class logistics network, Amazon is building the fastest and most convenient service for the home delivery of prescription medications," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "These faster delivery speeds will be a game changer when you or your family need your medications quickly."

Amazon Pharmacy is using new small-format facilities, stocked with the most common prescription medications for acute conditions, to get medications closer to where customers live.

For example, Amazon Pharmacy's new small-format facility in Brooklyn carries a subset of the more than 12,000 medications available from Amazon.com, with a focus on supporting urgent-care needs. The pharmacist and fulfillment team at the site can process a prescription within a matter of minutes rather than hours or days.