15.09.2022 16:23:00
Amazon Lost Signify: 3 Healthcare Companies That May Be Better Options
Tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was in the bidding for home health company Signify Health but ended up losing out to CVS Health. It may have been a disappointment for investors who were hoping Amazon would deepen its footprint in healthcare.However, there are three other companies that could be even better targets for Amazon to pursue: GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS). Let's take a look at each one.GoodRx sits atop this list because it could be the best fit for Amazon. Its focus on offering prescription medication at a cheap price for customers makes sense for two reasons. First, it would complement Amazon's existing online pharmacy, PillPack, which it acquired back in 2018. Continue reading
