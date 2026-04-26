Amazon Aktie

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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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26.04.2026 11:15:00

Amazon May Be Set to Seize a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity. Here's How Investors Can Benefit.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is involved in many industries, from healthcare to entertainment, but the company's biggest businesses are e-commerce and cloud computing. And in these areas, Amazon is a global leader. Amazon's presence in these fields, touching both consumer and corporate spending, has helped the company build an empire -- and generate billions of dollars in earnings.In the latest full year, sales and net income increased in the double digits to $716 billion and $77 billion, respectively. The company is seeing growth in e-commerce and cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS), and artificial intelligence (AI) is showing itself to be a particularly powerful revenue driver. In fact, this hot technology may lead to yet another explosive growth business for the tech giant.Amazon might be about to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Let's find out how you, as an investor, can benefit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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