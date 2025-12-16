Amazon, Mill Industries Collaborate To Reduce In-Store Food Waste

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), along with and Mill Industries Inc., announced an innovation to Whole Foods Market stores, aiming to turn fruit and vegetable scraps into a nutrient-rich chicken feed ingredient.

The waste will be recycled using Mill Commercial, a new, automated, high-capacity food recycling infrastructure. Later, the chicken feed ingredient will be sent to Whole Foods Market's private-label egg suppliers.

"Utilizing Mill's intelligent, connected, and distributed infrastructure helps customers reduce food waste, scale a more circular supply chain, and achieve greater operational efficiency," said Thomas Selby, Investor at the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund.

In the pre-market hours, AMZN is trading at $222.59, down 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.