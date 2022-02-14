|
14.02.2022 17:26:00
Amazon Music Names BRELAND as the Next Breakthrough Artist, Expands Its Breakthrough Program to Support More Emerging Artists
Amazon Music reveals that the country trailblazer will be the next Breakthrough Artist in the U.S. , receiving a global campaign to support his upcoming releases, including enhanced playlist support, social media campaigns, an Amazon Original song, marketing opportunities, and bespoke editorial
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Amazon.com Inc. "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Amazon.com Inc. "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!