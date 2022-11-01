|
01.11.2022 15:26:30
Amazon Music Offers 100 Mln Songs To Prime Members
(RTTNews) - Amazon Music has expanded its offering for Prime members, bringing them a full catalog of 100 million songs and the most top podcasts available ad-free, at no additional cost to their membership.
Starting Tuesday, Prime members will enjoy an increase from 2 million to 100 million songs in shuffle mode, ad-free, and at no additional cost to their membership, the company said in a statement.
The company noted that members can also upgrade to the Amazon Music Unlimited tier to enjoy on-demand access to albums, playlists, and over 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalog of songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio.
Prime members will also get access to the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts available, including the Wondery catalog of premium shows, podcasts from CNN, ESPN, and The New York Times, and exclusive shows including MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories, and the all-new original podcast created by superstar Keke Palmer, Baby, this is Keke Palmer, premiering worldwide on Amazon Music today.
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
