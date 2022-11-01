01.11.2022 15:26:30

Amazon Music Offers 100 Mln Songs To Prime Members

(RTTNews) - Amazon Music has expanded its offering for Prime members, bringing them a full catalog of 100 million songs and the most top podcasts available ad-free, at no additional cost to their membership.

Starting Tuesday, Prime members will enjoy an increase from 2 million to 100 million songs in shuffle mode, ad-free, and at no additional cost to their membership, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that members can also upgrade to the Amazon Music Unlimited tier to enjoy on-demand access to albums, playlists, and over 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalog of songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio.

Prime members will also get access to the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts available, including the Wondery catalog of premium shows, podcasts from CNN, ESPN, and The New York Times, and exclusive shows including MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories, and the all-new original podcast created by superstar Keke Palmer, Baby, this is Keke Palmer, premiering worldwide on Amazon Music today.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

28.10.22 Amazon Outperform Credit Suisse Group
28.10.22 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.10.22 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.10.22 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.10.22 Amazon Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 95,66 -2,21% Amazon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss einen volatilen Handel doch noch im Plus ab. Der DAX ging dagegen tiefer aus dem Handel. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Mitte der Woche niedriger. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.

Nachrichten