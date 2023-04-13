13.04.2023 15:43:21

Amazon On Track To Has Its Fastest Prime Delivery Speeds Ever In 2023

(RTTNews) - In his letter to shareholders, Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), said the company remains confident about its plans to lower costs, reduce delivery times, and build a meaningfully larger retail business with healthy operating margins. The company is on track to has its fastest Prime delivery speeds ever in 2023, CEO said.

"I'm optimistic that we'll emerge from this challenging macroeconomic time in a stronger position than when we entered it," Andy Jassy noted.

Andy Jassy also said AWS is still early in its adoption curve, but at a juncture where it's critical to stay focused on what matters most to customers over the long-haul. He noted that AWS faces short-term headwinds right now as companies are being more cautious in spending given the challenging, current macroeconomic conditions. While these short-term headwinds soften growth rate, the company likes a lot of the fundamentals that it is seeing in AWS.

"AWS is still in the early stages of its evolution, and has a chance for unusual growth in the next decade," Andy Jassy said.

Andy Jassy also noted the company has been working on its own Large Language Models for a while now, and believes it will transform and improve virtually every customer experience. The company will continue to invest substantially in these models across all of its consumer, seller, brand, and creator experiences.

"Let's just say that LLMs and Generative AI are going to be a big deal for customers, our shareholders, and Amazon," Andy Jassy stated.

