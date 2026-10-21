Amazon or Alphabet: If I Could Only Own One for the Next Decade, It Would Be This One

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two companies that hardly need an introduction. Both are leaders in their respective industries, generally post excellent financial results, and have crushed broader equities over the long run. Investors arguably can't go wrong with either of these, and I personally own shares of both. But if I had to pick just one to own for the next decade, it would likely be Alphabet. Here's why.

Over the next 10 years, the cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) industries will likely continue growing. Amazon and Alphabet, two leaders in these markets, are both likely to capitalize. What separates the two companies? Let's start with Amazon. The company's cloud segment, Amazon Web Services (AWS), boasts the largest market share.

Continue reading