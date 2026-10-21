Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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21.10.2026 19:30:00
Amazon or Alphabet: If I Could Only Own One for the Next Decade, It Would Be This One
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two companies that hardly need an introduction. Both are leaders in their respective industries, generally post excellent financial results, and have crushed broader equities over the long run. Investors arguably can't go wrong with either of these, and I personally own shares of both. But if I had to pick just one to own for the next decade, it would likely be Alphabet. Here's why.
Over the next 10 years, the cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) industries will likely continue growing. Amazon and Alphabet, two leaders in these markets, are both likely to capitalize. What separates the two companies? Let's start with Amazon. The company's cloud segment, Amazon Web Services (AWS), boasts the largest market share.
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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01:20
|Amazon warns new cyber flaws detected using AI are being ‘broadly exploited’ (Financial Times)
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21.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Regierung lockt Investoren - Klingbeil: 'Will Ihr Geld' (dpa-AFX)
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20.10.26
|Amazon: Versandhändler will rund 16 Milliarden Euro in Deutschland investieren (Spiegel Online)
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20.10.26
|Amazon will 2027 in Deutschland mehr als 16 Mrd EUR investieren (Dow Jones)
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20.10.26
|KORREKTUR: Amazon plant Investitionen von rund 16 Milliarden Euro (dpa-AFX)
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19.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|21.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 460,00
|-0,94%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|293,80
|-1,51%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|290,35
|-1,49%
|Amazon
|229,70
|-1,75%
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