Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
05.05.2026 16:26:16
Amazon Partners Transaera To Expand Use Of High-Efficiency Heat Pump Technology
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Transaera, a cooling and dehumidification systems provider, announced Tuesday a new collaboration following a successful six-month field trial of Transaera's rooftop-based cooling technology at an Amazon logistics facility.
The extended trial demonstrated consistent energy savings exceeding traditional systems while maintaining performance in hot and humid conditions.
The results were validated through independent third-party analysis that confirmed the system's efficiency benefits. This is expected to deliver energy savings of 40% compared to conventional packaged direct expansion (DX) only systems in a footprint compatible with existing rooftop designs.
The successful trial paved the way for a broader multi-year commercial agreement to integrate Transaera's system into Amazon's heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) design solutions.
Under this expanded collaboration, Transaera will dedicate a portion of its U.S.-based manufacturing output to support Amazon's HVAC deployment needs.
This collaboration also strengthens domestic manufacturing. Transaera is building a U.S.-based supply chain for advanced HVAC systems, supporting skilled jobs while advancing more energy efficient infrastructure.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
05.05.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|DHL-CEO: Wollen weiter mit Amazon als Kunde Geld verdienen (Dow Jones)
|
05.05.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|Amazon-Aktie dennoch stärker: Verbraucherschützer fordern schärfere Regeln für Online-Handel (dpa-AFX)
|
04.05.26
|DHL, UPS & Co. geben nach: Amazon öffnet Versandnetz für externe Kunden (dpa-AFX)
|
04.05.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)