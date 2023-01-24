Amazon Pharmacy Unveils RxPass For Prime Members

(RTTNews) - E-commerce major Amazon announced that Amazon Pharmacy has introduced RxPass, which offers unlimited prescription medications for only $5 a month, exclusively for Prime Members.

Starting Tuesday in most U.S. States, RxPass will give patients affordable access to commonly prescribed generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, anxiety, acid reflux, and more.

Under the new initiative, Prime members can receive all of their eligible medications for one flat, low monthly fee of $5, and have them delivered free of charge. The company noted that there are no hidden fees and no markups to the $5 per month subscription.

To enroll in RxPass, Prime members can go to Amazon.com or Amazon's mobile app to create or update their Amazon Pharmacy profile.

John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said, "Prime members already get fast, free delivery on prescription medications, and RxPass is one more way to save with Amazon Pharmacy. Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50% or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy."

Amazon Pharmacy also offers Prime members prescription savings benefit, which is available for no additional fee, to get discounts up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications. The offer is available at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including Amazon Pharmacy and the PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy service.

Amazon offers Prime membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or can start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime.