Amazon Plans $35 Bln Investment In India By 2030 To Boost AI Innovation

(RTTNews) - Tech and e-commerce major Amazon.com Inc. announced Wednesday its plans to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030, aiming mainly to advance AI innovation and create more than 1 million jobs.

The company, which so far has invested $40 billion in the country, expects to focus on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars, such as AI-driven digitization, export growth and job creation.

The move comes after Amazon in late November announced plans to invest up to $50 billion to expand AI and high-performance computing capacity for U.S. government clients through Amazon Web Services.

Amazon, at the sixth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi, added that the latest Indian investment will boost cumulative exports to $80 billion, and deliver AI benefits to 15 million small businesses. Amazon Web Services or AWS is helping organisations across India's public and private sector leverage its agentic AI capabilities, it said.

By 2030, the company plans to generate an additional 1 million direct, indirect, induced, and seasonal jobs through business expansion as well as its growing fulfillment and delivery network. In 2030, the company will support 3.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs.

The Economic Impact Report by Keystone Strategy revealed Amazon as the largest foreign investor in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports, and among the top job creators in the country.

The company recently said that Amazon India AI initiatives would benefit 15 million small businesses, and AI literacy program for 4 million government school students by 2030. The investment would offer the benefits of AI to students, entrepreneurs, and customers across India, with a view to supporting the government's vision of "AI for All".

The company noted that its $40 billion investment in India so far, including compensation to employees and the development of infrastructure, has digitized 12 million small businesses and enabled $20 billion in exports. The investment has been used towards building physical and digital infrastructure, including fulfilment centers, transportation networks, data centers, digital payments infrastructure and technology development. It has also supported approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in India in 2024.

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP Emerging Markets, Amazon, said, "We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global... Looking ahead, we're excited to continue being a catalyst for India's growth, as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030. In 2030, Amazon businesses will support 3.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs."