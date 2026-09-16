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16.09.2026 23:42:31

Amazon Plans Major Expansion Of Same-Day Delivery Network To Challenge Walmart

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is planning a major expansion of its same-day delivery network in the U.S., with an internal initiative known as Project Mercury targeting more than 1,000 same-day fulfilment centres by 2031, up from about 85 currently.

The plan could cost billions of dollars as Amazon seeks to bring everyday products such as groceries, household supplies and medicines closer to customers.

Under the proposal, Amazon would place its smaller Same Day Fulfilment Centres within a 10-mile radius of 80 percent of U.S. Prime subscribers. The facilities would stock around 90,000 of Amazon's most popular products and are designed to address Walmart's advantage of having thousands of stores located close to consumers.

Amazon is also developing smaller, roughly 100,000-square-foot facilities through its Orbital system, with each expected to process about 75,000 same-day and perishable items daily.

Internal plans allocate $6.8 billion for U.S. same-day fulfilment capacity in 2026 and 2027, while Amazon estimates Project Mercury could generate $7.1 billion in economic value over 10 years. The company said the projections remain preliminary and subject to change.

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