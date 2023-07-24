|
24.07.2023 15:54:15
Amazon Plans to Provide High-Speed Internet All Over the Globe: Could This Push the $1.3 Trillion Stock Even Higher?
Have you ever been in a dead zone with no internet access? It's frustrating. But for around one-third of the world's population, no internet is a fact of life. More than 8 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) intends to change this status quo. The company plans to provide high-speed internet all over the globe. Amazon stock has already soared more than 50% year to date. Could the effort to deliver worldwide internet access push the $1.3 trillion stock even higher?On Friday, Amazon announced it's investing $120 million to build a new satellite processing facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Construction is already underway at the facility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
