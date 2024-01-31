|
31.01.2024 08:00:07
Amazon plays the blame game over my missing TV
My parcel had been left on the doorstep, but it claims I am not eligible for a refundI ordered a £450 TV from Amazon Marketplace that never arrived. When I complained, I was sent a photo of the package on my front doorstep. This was in spite of the fact that I had requested it be left out of sight at the back. Moreover, the app had given me a delivery date for the following week, so there was no one at home to sign for it. Amazon repeatedly told me that I was not eligible for a refund under the A-to-Z guarantee because I’d reported an “unusually high number” of missing orders. I’ve only ever made two other claims, both for low-value items, over the course of 13 years and hundreds of orders. Amazon’s customer services told me to submit an online appeal, which generated a message directing me to its help pages, which would tell me to contact customer service. I was told customer service had no way of contacting the appeals team.JH, Castlewellan, County DownThere are undoubtedly customers who abuse the system, but Amazon’s claim that you’ve made an “unusually high number” of claims seems to be a common response when refusing a refund for pricier orders. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
