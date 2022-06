Amazon Prime Day Loses its Blockbuster Shine

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What was once an attempt to bring Black Friday shopping levels to summer is slowly turning into an internet afterthought.After a half-decade of immense success, Amazon is dialing down the discounts offered during its annual Prime Day super sale event (held this year on July 12 and 13). With the competition now circling the same calendar dates, Prime Day is quickly losing its novelty.Continue reading