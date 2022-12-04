|
04.12.2022 13:07:00
Amazon Pushes Project Kuiper Into 2023. Should Investors Worry?
2022 is almost gone, and as the calendar flips to 2023 it may finally be time for the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket to fly.Initially expected to debut in 2019, first flight for the newest space rocket from ULA joint venture partners Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been pushed back and back and back again -- to the point that ULA now says Vulcan's maiden flight will come in "early 2023." ULA managers aren't the only ones crossing their fingers and hoping this latest deadline gets met, however. Also waiting with bated breath is Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).Continue reading
