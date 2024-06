Amazon Q Developer review: Code completions, code chat, and AWS skills

When I reviewed Amazon CodeWhisperer, Google Bard, and GitHub Copilot in June of 2023, CodeWhisperer could generate code in an IDE and did security reviews, but it lacked a chat window and code explanations. The current version of CodeWhisperer is now called Amazon Q Developer, and it does have a chat window that can explain code, and several other features that may be relevant to you, especially if you do a lot of development using AWS .Amazon Q Developer currently runs in Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, the Amazon Console, and the macOS command line. Q Developer also offers asynchronous agents, programming language translations, and Java code transformations/upgrades. In addition to generating, completing, and discussing code, Q Developer can write unit tests, optimize code, scan for vulnerabilities, and suggest remediations. It supports conversations in English, and code in the Python, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, C#, Go, Rust, PHP, Ruby, Kotlin, C, C++, shell scripting, SQL, and Scala programming languages.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel