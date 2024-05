Amazon Q1 Earnings: A Strong Start

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) released its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, April 30. Cloud computing services led an all-around successful quarter by all accounts, with an EPS of $0.98, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.84. Total revenue jumped 12.5% to reach $143.3 billion, beating forecasts of $142.65 billion. This performance underscores Amazon's continued market strength and ability to outperform expectations.Analyst source: FactSet. YOY = Year over year. EPS = Earnings per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel