08.02.2022 14:22:00
Amazon Raises Prime Membership Fee: Is Costco Next?
On Feb. 3, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be raising prices on Prime membership. The move comes after several years of enhancements to the program that offers fast and free shipping to members, among other benefits. The last time Amazon raised Prime membership fees was in 2018. Similarly, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has not raised membership fees for several years. Since Amazon announced a bump in its subscription fee, that could give Costco reason to increase its membership fee as well. Let's look more closely at the two programs and what the fee increases could mean. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
