Amazon Raises U.S. Employee Pay To $20/Hour; Adds Banking And Grocery Benefits

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Wednesday said it is raising pay for U.S. full-time core operations employees and adding new financial and grocery benefits.

The company is raising minimum starting pay for eligible full-time core operations roles by $1 per hour to $20, while average hourly pay will reach nearly $24. Average total compensation, including benefits, will exceed $32 per hour. Amazon also has an annual step plan that provides pay increases during employees' first three years.

Amazon is introducing Day 1 Financial, a lifetime banking benefit through First Tech Federal Credit Union for eligible employees and their families. It offers no overdraft or monthly maintenance fees, no account minimums and no credit history requirement for checking and savings accounts. The benefit will roll out from late 2026 and become broadly available in 2027.

Starting October 1, employees will also get an uncapped 10% discount on eligible groceries and everyday essentials bought online through Amazon and Whole Foods Market, and 20% off in-store at Whole Foods Market.

The new benefits add to Amazon's existing package, which includes healthcare from day one, free Prime membership, up to $5,250 a year in prepaid tuition through Career Choice, a 401(k) company match, paid parental leave, 24/7 mental health support and one-on-one financial coaching through Brightside Financial Care.

Amazon shares were nearly flat in morning trade at $248.34.