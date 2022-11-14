|
14.11.2022 22:48:26
Amazon Reportedly Plans To Lay Off About 10,000 Employees
(RTTNews) - Tech giant Amazon (AMZ) is reportedly planning to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week.
Both The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported the news citing a source saying the company plans to lay off thousands of employees.
The job cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon's global workforce and 3% of its corporate employees.
Amazon reported 798,000 employees at the end of 2019 but had 1.6 million full- and part-time employees as of December 31, 2021, a 102% increase.
Recently, other tech firms have laid off hundreds of employees. Meta announced last week that it is laying off over 13% of its staff, or more than 11,000 employees. Meanwhile, Twitter, which was recently acquired by Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal, laid off around half its workforce just days after the takeover.
Nachrichten zu Amazon
Analysen zu Amazon
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|Amazon
|97,31
|1,75%
