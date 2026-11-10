Amazon Secures Global-First SAIL 4 Approval For Prime Air Drone Deliveries In UK

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday has received a SAIL 4 Operating Authorisation and Flightworthiness Validation from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for its Prime Air drone delivery service.

The approval marks a major step in the development of commercial drone operations and will allow Amazon to expand flights across more areas of Darlington.

Prime Air has been operating in Darlington since early 2026 using its MK30 delivery drone. The new authorization increases the number of eligible households from around 600 to approximately 8,000, with customers able to receive eligible items weighing up to 2.2 kg within two hours at no additional cost to Prime members.

Amazon said the approval provides a foundation for expanding Prime Air to other parts of the UK.

AMZN is currently trading at $272.27, up $5.35 or 2.00 percent on the Nasdaq.