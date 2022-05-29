|
29.05.2022 00:11:00
Amazon Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Should Know.
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) much-anticipated stock split will take place on June 3. Shareholders approved the 20-for-1 stock split at the company's annual meeting on May 25. If you're wondering how Amazon's stock split will impact your portfolio, below is a crash course on how stock splits work.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!