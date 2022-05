Amazon Should Buy Teladoc Right Now -- Seriously

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some acquisitions look brilliant in retrospect. I'd definitely include the purchase of YouTube by Google (now Alphabet) in 2006 as one of the best deals ever. Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had its fair share of acquisitions through the years. For example, it bought Zappos in 2009, Whole Foods in 2017, and MGM this year. But I think that there's another transaction that's just begging to happen: Amazon should buy Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) right now . I'm not kidding. Here's why this is an idea that the internet giant should seriously consider.Continue reading