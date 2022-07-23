|
23.07.2022 12:55:00
Amazon Starts Using Rivian's Electric Vehicles. Is It Time to Buy This EV Stock?
You may soon see one of Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) battery-powered delivery vans outside your home. Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) drivers began using the electric vehicles (EVs) on Thursday to deliver packages to customers across more than a dozen cities in the U.S. It's the start of a nationwide rollout that could see the e-commerce giant operate thousands of Rivian's EVs in over 100 cities by the end of 2022.The two companies struck a partnership in 2019. Amazon placed an order for 100,000 Rivian delivery vans that are slated for delivery by the end of the decade. Amazon also acquired a roughly 18% stake in Rivian as part of the deal. A Rivian delivery van in production. Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
