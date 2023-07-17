|
Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has made an impressive recovery this year after suffering steep declines because of macroeconomic headwinds in 2022. The company's shares fell 50% throughout last year but have soared 60% since the start of 2023.The rally has come as easing inflation has put Amazon's e-commerce business back on a growth path. Meanwhile, the tech giant has shown increasing potential in the high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) market. The company has a solid long-term outlook. However, before you go stock up on Amazon shares, it's wise to become familiar with the positive and negative aspects of its business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
