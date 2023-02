Amazon Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 but has eased every month since, declining to 6.4% in January 2023. However, many companies are still feeling the effects of the rising cost of living. For instance, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) experienced steep declines in its e-commerce business last year, reporting over $10 billion in operating losses in its online retail segments. Despite the challenging year, Amazon remains dominant in more than one high-growth industry. As a result, there are bulls and bears for Amazon's stock, making an investment in the company complex. So, let's look at both arguments and determine whether now is the right time to buy shares of Amazon.Although online spending slowed in 2022, the e-commerce market is nowhere near hitting its ceiling. Last year, online sales made up 19.7% of all worldwide retail sales, with that figure expected to hit 24% in 2026. Meanwhile, in the U.S., 14.8% of all retail sales were done online in 2022, up from 5.4% in 2012. Continue reading