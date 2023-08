Amazon Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

When it comes to growth stocks, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the poster children, up more than 830% in the past decade alone. That hasn't excused the company from taking investors on a roller-coaster ride, though.After doubling its stock price within just over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon 's stock was slashed in half from its peak to the end of 2022. Since then, it's increased over 55% year to date (as of Aug. 21).With an impressive 2023 rally, many investors have wondered if now is the time to buy, hold, or sell Amazon . For long-term investors, the answer is simple: buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel