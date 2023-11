Amazon Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

After disappointing investors in 2022 with a 50% drop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have had an impressive run this year. As of this writing, the stock is up 71%, trouncing the still-impressive 35% rise of the Nasdaq Composite index.From a fundamental perspective, the tech juggernaut is seeing some strong momentum as it relates to its improving fundamentals. And the future is still very bright for this company. But what's the best course of action right now? Should investors buy, sell, or hold this FAANG stock?This e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising behemoth reported third-quarter financial results that exceeded consensus analyst expectations. Revenue totaled $143.1 billion, up 13% year over year. Diluted earnings per share of $0.94 increased 236%. As of Nov. 15, shares have increased over 20% since that earnings announcement.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel