Amazon Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

From a certain point of view, growth investors might have good reason to move on from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock. Its market cap now exceeds $1.9 trillion. Since large companies face greater challenges in achieving high-percentage growth, one might achieve higher long-term returns in a smaller e-commerce stock like MercadoLibre or Sea Limited.Nonetheless, the majority of Amazon 's income is from a business outside of e-commerce, and will likely continue to make Amazon a lucrative buy -- even for growth investors.Amazon stock should continue to grow thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). That may come as a surprise to most consumers who knkow Amazon as an e-commerce company. Still, online retail is a low-margin business, and it is possible that ancillary businesses such as third-party seller services, subscriptions, and digital advertising are what keep its e-commerce-driven segments profitable from an operational standpoint.