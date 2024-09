Amazon Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Investing doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes, it's just about checking a few important boxes. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has checked those boxes for years, and that's primarily why it's one of the best-performing stocks Wall Street has ever seen.But what are those boxes, and does Amazon still have what it takes to make investors money? Let's explore whether Amazon is a buy, sell, or hold today.Amazon started as an online bookstore in the late 1990s and has become a one-stop shop for consumers across America. Today, you can buy almost anything from Amazon; roughly 200 million households pay for Amazon's Prime subscription to unlock all of the company's products, services, and perks. Amazon didn't stop there; it began selling its information technology services to customers via Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2006, and it's the world's leading cloud platform today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool