|
07.04.2022 13:52:00
Amazon Stock: Headed to $5,000?
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price has significantly underperformed over the last few years. The stock is up just 19% since the end of June 2020. That trails the 46% return of the S&P 500 index over the same period. But the tech titan has continued to grow. Amazon's trailing-12-month revenue has increased 46%, and the company has accelerated its capital spending to satisfy growing demand.For this reason and others, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil sees substantial upside in the stock. The analyst has a price target of $5,000, which represents a potential 57% return from Amazon's current trading price of $3,175. Let's dig deeper to determine if this is a reasonable expectation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!