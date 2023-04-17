Amazon Stock: Here's Why the Tech Giant Could Be Dead Money in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy released the company's annual shareholder letter on Thursday. Unlike Founder Jeff Bezos, Jassy took the opportunity to review nearly every segment in the business, discussing at length where businesses like the marketplace, advertising, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are today.Investors cheered the news as the company revealed it was working on its own large language model (LLM), announcing in an AWS post that it was casting its lot into the chatbot race with Bedrock AI.Despite investor optimism in response to the new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, the letter contained a number of subtle warning signals, indicating that the stock could continue to struggle in 2023 after falling nearly 50% last year. Here are a few reasons investors may want to temper their expectations this year.Continue reading