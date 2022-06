Amazon Stock: This Leader's Departure Should Serve as a Warning for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The head of Amazon .com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) largest business is resigning. David Clark, CEO of the online retail titan's Worldwide Consumer division, will step down from that role on July 1. Clark oversees Amazon's e-commerce sites, physical retail stores, and third-party merchant platforms. He's also responsible for watching over the company's popular Prime subscription program, which helps to tie Amazon's consumer offerings together.Clark also spearheaded the rapid build-out of Amazon's fulfillment and delivery network during the pandemic. Incredibly, the e-commerce colossus doubled the size of its already-enormous logistics empire -- which it built over 25 years -- in a period of just 24 months. Continue reading