Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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24.03.2026 08:15:00

Amazon Stock at a Crossroads: Generational Buy or Massive Value Trap?

Did you know that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is up only 34% cumulatively over the last five years? That's right, the technology giant has severely underperformed the stock market indexes, such as the S&P 500, which has produced a 78% total return over the same time frame.Amazon's stock is sputtering because of Wall Street's skepticism about its heavy investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and what that will mean for future cash flows.At a generational crossroads, is Amazon stock a good buy for long-term investors? Or is it a value trap whose business is over the hill?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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