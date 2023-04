Amazon Stock Could Be Worth $3 Trillion in 5 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market is currently valuing Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) at a whopping $1 trillion. That's a staggering sum and an achievement that only an elite few businesses can claim.Yet, incredibly, there's a strong possibility that the retail and cloud computing juggernaut will triple in value over the next half-decade. Here's why.The cloud computing industry will grow by 14% annually and exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. As the leading provider of cloud infrastructure services, Amazon stands to gain from this megatrend more than any other company.Continue reading