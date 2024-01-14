|
14.01.2024 00:15:00
Amazon Stock Crushed the Market in 2023: Will the Gains Continue in 2024?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock soared approximately 75% in 2023, around triple the total returns of the S&P 500 index. After a rough 2022, the stock made a huge turnaround as the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant finally saw some margin expansion and generated positive free cash flow again. It now sits at a market capitalization of over $1.5 trillion and is the fifth-most valuable company in the world.With the stock up by so much, you might be under the impression you've missed the boat with Amazon stock. But just because a stock is up a lot doesn't mean you should avoid buying shares. Is Amazon set to beat the market yet again in 2024? Let's take a closer look to find out.Amazon has its fingers in a lot of pies. For example, it is currently investing heavily in healthcare and satellite internet services. But today, two segments drive this entire operation: e-commerce and cloud computing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|141,48
|0,01%
|The Market Limited Registered Shs
|0,21
|-25,00%