Amazon Stock Fell by 8% Last Week: Is It a Buy?

Percentages can be deceiving. While a decline of 8% isn't a disaster, when we're talking about a company that's worth well over $1 trillion on the stock market, it amounts to tens of billions of dollars in lost value. That happened to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) during the week of Sept. 18 as it dealt with several headwinds.First, investors responded negatively to the company's announced hiring spree for the holiday season and increased hourly wages. Second, it still has troubles related to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) claims of antitrust practices.Third, some analysts seem bearish on the tech-giant's near-term prospects. What should investors do amid all these headlines?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel