04.01.2024 22:20:44
Amazon Stock Fell Today -- Is It a Buy for 2024?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock lost ground in Thursday's trading. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant's share price closed out the daily session down 2.6%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Amazon stock pulled back today following a report from Bloomberg that TikTok is planning on entering the e-commerce market. Wall Street is showing some concern that an innovative competitor could pressure the reigning online retail giant. TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has a massive and highly engaged global user base -- and it could make waves in industries outside of its core social-media operations. Exactly what tack ByteDance and TikTok might take to enter and expand in the e-commerce market remains to be seen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
