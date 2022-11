Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal.After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment. It also shows that Amazon's historical growth rate of 20% or more could be a thing of the past.While it's understandable why the stock fell 6.8% on Friday even as the Nasdaq soared nearly 3%, one number from Amazon's report that was largely ignored shows why the stock still looks attractive.Continue reading