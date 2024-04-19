Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 13:04:00

Amazon Stock Has 30% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst. Is the Stock a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

With all the emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) over the past year, it's easy to overlook how little changes to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce business can have a big impact on its results. The company has been working to increase delivery speeds and decrease costs simultaneously.One Wall Street analyst believes those efforts will ultimately pay dividends.D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a buy rating on Amazon stock while reiterating his price target of $235. This represents a potential upside for investors of roughly 30%, compared to Wednesday's closing price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

