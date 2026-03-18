Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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18.03.2026 18:48:38
Amazon Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News From CEO Andy Jassy
The past few years have been a nonstop thrill ride for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders. The company was able to leverage its industry-leading position in cloud computing to become a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. By positioning Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AI marketplace, the company was able to reignite its cloud growth, which has been crucial to Amazon's ongoing success.CEO Andy Jassy just provided a stunning long-range forecast that, if accurate, could have significant implications for the company's future, much to the delight of Amazon shareholders.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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18.03.26
|Microsoft weighs legal action over $50bn Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal (Financial Times)
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17.03.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Amazon-Aktie im Fokus: Prime Video Ultra geht an den Start - Preiserhöhung im Blick (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|When Amazon and JD.com lock horns, it’s shoppers that win (Financial Times)
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16.03.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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16.03.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones legt am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
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16.03.26
|China’s answer to Amazon launches rival European ecommerce service (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Amazon
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|182,50
|-0,21%
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